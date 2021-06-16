IGP holds talks with bank chiefs following deadly bullion van attack

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has met with the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Ernest Yedu Addison, and other high-ranking banking officials to discuss measures to minimise the risk associated with moving cash in the country.

The meeting followed an armed robbery attack on a bullion van at Adedenkpo near Jamestown, a suburb of Accra, on Monday, June 14.



The armed robbers made away with cash and money after killing the escort police officer and one other.



Tuesday’s meeting, attended by executives of the Ghana Association of Bankers, managing directors of the various banks, Second Deputy Governor Elsie Addo Awadzi, directors of BoG and members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), discussed measures on how banks can operate in a safe and secure environment.



The police reiterated that commercial banks must implement the use of standardised equipment for species and cash-in-transit (CIT) services by Wednesday, June 30.

“This will include services outsourced by the banks to any company that performs CIT duties,” the police said in a statement on Tuesday, June 15.



Other matters discussed included protective gear for police officers on bank security duties, security background assessment of staff used for cash duties, security of vaults and banking premises, among others.



The police assured the public of their commitment to protect the lives of officers in the discharge of their duty of maintaining law and order.