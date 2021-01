IGP instructed to enforce strict adherence to coronavirus protocols

IGP James Oppong Boanuh

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has instructed the IGP James Oppong Boanuh to deploy police officers to enforce the directive of compulsory mask-wearing in public places.

