IGP is 'doing' politics with Bryan Aheampong’s arrest demands – Yammin

Joseph Yammin, National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yammin, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare of meddling in partisan politics for failing to arrest New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand Bryan Acheampong, for making comments that to him threaten the peace of the nation just like the NDC Suame youth organizer was accused of.

Speaking in a radio interview on Kumasi-based Ultimate FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the NDC leader said the IGP has now become a law enforcer and judge at the same time determining what is accepted for the NDC and the NPP to say on political platforms.



Mr. Acheampong during the Easter period made a statement that sought to suggest the ruling NPP will not hand over power to the NDC after the 2024 general elections if they win the elections.



He has since come under a barrage of attacks from civil society groups and the NDC who described the comments as inciteful and treasonable.



Mr. Yammin however wonders why Bryan is still walking a free man and not facing the law, only for the IGP to be preaching peace sermons to political parties, especially the NDC.

“The IGP is saying that Bryan’s statement is different from that of our youth organizer in Suame, I am not a lawyer so I don’t like quoting these things but there is a provision in the constitution that says that any statement you make that has the tendencies to incite people to disturb the peace of this country makes you guilty of an offense.



“Bryan Acheampong stood before his people and gave them all the assurance that they are not ready to hand over power and he is going a long way to embolden their people that the end results of the game could be a loss or win. The IGP wants to tell me that it is different from what the Suame guy said don’t sit down for them to come and kill you if they are coming prepare yourself and meet them. This and what Bryan said in the capacity which one do you think warrants an arrest and prosecution,” he asked.



“You think that if Bryan’s statement was made by Joseph Yammin do you think that the IGP will be asking political parties to come and sit down and try to explain to us why we cannot arrest Bryan Acheampong,” he wondered.



“The IGP is afraid of Bryan Acheampong and the NPP, the IGP is on the verge of being sacked and if he touches Brayan Acheampong he is going to be sacked and he wants to maintain his position,” he added.