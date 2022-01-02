IGP is not God; he cannot stop us from prophesying – Salifu Amoako

God is bigger than IGP - Salifu Amoako

IGP's order dampened the spirit of prophecy - Man of God



Be very careful - Salifu Amoako to Police Service



Founder of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako, has said the warning from the Ghana Police Service to prophets asking them to be measured in their prophetic declarations will not deter them from prophesying.



He said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, is not God, therefore, cannot stop the operations of God in any way.



Salifu Amoako further advised that the Police Service be careful with their dealings in spiritual matters to be on a safer side.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Salifu Amoako said the order from the IGP dampened the spirit of prophecy in men of God, especially the prophets.

"A lot of people prophesy because IGP is not God, so he cannot stop God from doing what he wants to do. God is bigger than IGP, but I believe that what IGP did is to dampen the spirit of prophecy," he said told GhanaWeb.



He added, "What they did is a serious issue and they need to be very careful because the bible said touch not my anointed and do not do my prophet no harm so when you do that, spiritually, you may end up fighting battles that you don’t need to fight."



Salifu Amoako said this during the 31st watch night service in Accra.



Watch the video below.



