IGP joins Chief Imam for ‘Jummah Khutuba, Salat’ amid alleged plot for his removal

IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare (left) with Chief Imam Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu

The Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare on Friday, July 14, 2023, paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

Dr Akuffo Dampare’s visit to the Chief Imam has been one of his rare appearances in public following news of a leaked tape of an alleged plot to remove him from office.



The IGP, through his spokesperson, said that he decided to call on the Chief Imam when he heard he was in the vicinity during a visit to a school nearby.



He also said that wanted to join the Dr Sharubutu for prayers and his blessing on the occasion of his birthday.



“IG having spoken to the children at Al Walid Cluster of Schools, said we cannot pass without paying homage to his father, the National Chief Imam. He (the IGP) didn’t start this today, he is the first Inspector General of Police who said that let's go round and greet the Zongo communities.



“… so this is not the first time but this time round because his father is here, he wants to enjoy the blessing of Jummah and that is why he is here,” the spokesperson said.

“Incidentally, it coincided with his birthday and so when his father, the Chief Imam heard this he decided that he should be brought in for prayers,” he added.



Dr Dampare joined Dr Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu for the Jummah Khutuba and Salat which was led by Sheikh Munir Dan Alfa.



