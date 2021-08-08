IGP joins family to mourn late Sergeant Ayertey

IGP, George Akuffo Dampare (second from right) with some officers at the funeral

Source: GNA

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Acting Inspector-General of Police in the company of some members of the Police Management Board, have joined the family of late General Sergeant Jonathan Atterh Ayertey to mourn the Officer.

The burial ceremony took place on Saturday at 37 DVLA Mobile Force Police barracks.



A news brief from the Police said Sergeant Ayertey met his untimely death on Sunday, June 13, 2021, after a short illness.



The brief said until his death, the late Sergeant was stationed at the National Police Headquarters Confidential Registry where he was serving.

He left behind four children and a wife who is also a Police Officer.



Present at the funeral were; Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr Fred Adu Anim, Director-General Human Resources, COP Mr Francis Ebenezer Doku Director, Service Workshop and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Dr Christian Boamah, Medical Director, Police Hospital.