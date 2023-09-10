IGP leaked tapes: Bawumia-led Police Council approved interdiction of officers, not Dampare – Sammy Gyamfi

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr George Akuffo Dampare

National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has refuted assertions that the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare unilaterally interdicted the three senior police officers captured on tape in a plot to oust him.

According to Sammy Gyamfi, it was rather the Police Council chaired by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia that unanimously approved the interdiction of Commissioner of Police (COP) George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent George Lysander Asare.



“This meeting was held on Thursday with Bawumia in the chair. They had the meeting late into the night, check from your intel in the police service. The meeting resolved unanimously that these people should be interdicted,” he stated on the Saturday, September 9, 2023, edition of TV3’s Key Points program.



Sammy Gyamfi noted that while the IGP had the power to interdict the officers, he yielded the decision to the Police Council and recused himself from the deliberation.



“This was not even the IGP exercising his powers under Regulation 105 for somebody to say that this is a conflict of interest,” he stated.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement on Thursday, September 7, 2023, announced the interdiction of three senior police officers for their involvement in a leaked recording in which a plot was being hatched to oust Dampare.

“The Police Service has interdicted Commissioner of Police (COP) Mr. George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Mr. Emmanuel Eric Gyebi and Superintendent Mr. George Lysander Asare in connection with the audio tape which has become a subject matter of investigation by Parliament.



“The interdiction is to make way for disciplinary proceedings into their conduct in line with Police Service regulations,” the statement said.



However in a dramatic turn of events, the police some 24 hours of the interdiction announced a reversal pending the outcome of a parliamentary probe into the leaked tapes.



