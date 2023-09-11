IGP leaked tapes: Police administration must also conduct separate investigation – Raymond Tamakloe

Raymond Tamakloe, Member of NDC Communication Team

Raymond Tamakloe, a member of the communications team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called on the Council of the Ghana Police Service to commission an independent investigation into the viral leaked tape that exposed persons plotting to oust the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. Dampare from Office.

Speaking on GhanaWeb Weekend Wrap on micro-blogging platform X-app, formerly known as Twitter, he explained that, the 7- member Ad hoc committee established by parliament to probe the leaked tape does not have prosecutorial power to bring persons found culpable of treason to book.



According to him, the committee is only mandated to make inquiries into the case and make recommendations to parliament.



He added that, such recommendations are not binding and can be overlooked.



“The parliamentary probe that is currently ongoing is only to serve public interest and it is done in the interest of public accountability. However, the findings of the committee are not binding in law, and the committee’s recommendations may be looked over,” Raymond Tamakloe explained.

The NDC communicator reiterated that, the intentions and thoughts of the persons implicated in the leaked tape had the potential of subverting the will of the people and the constitution, making their intentions treasonable, as such they must not be left unpunished.



He said, “We are talking about top individuals in the police service who intends to employ nefarious means to maintain the NPP in power, if their intentions have been fruitful, it would have meant that, they would have subverted the will of the people. More acrimoniously, they would have subverted the constitution itself, and that is treason! Such actions must not be left unchecked and unpunished.”



