IGP led a night operation to arrest suspects in Ashaiman – Ashaiman MP

IGP Dampare is said to have led the operation in Ashaiman

The Member of Parliament for Ashaimam, Ernest Norgbey, has said that the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, led a night operation in Ashaiman to arrest some of the suspects linked to the killing of Sherrif Imoro.

The young soldier was killed at dawn on March 4, 2023, after he is said to have sought permission from a training course he was attending in Accra, to visit his mother at Ashaiman.



Eventually, the police arrested six people connected to the crime.



Expressing his gratitude to the IGP for swiftly arresting the key suspects in the case, Ernest Dogbey said that the police boss has proven to be on top of security by achieving what the soldiers could not attain with their brutal invasion of Ashaiman.



He further explained that the IGP was in the area throughout the night and on the dawn of Friday, March 10, 2023, to ensure that the suspects were arrested.



This, the MP explained, demonstrated the commitment of the IGP in bringing the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book and also towards the fight against crime in the country in general.

“The IGP was in the area throughout the night and at the dawn of Friday, March 10, 2023, to ensure that the suspects were arrested,” he said in an interview on JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb.



The arrest of the key suspects in the murder of Trooper Sherrif Imoro has brought up concerns about the brutalities of military personnel on some residents of Ashaiman in the aftermath of the killing of the young soldier.



The action, as was explained in a subsequent press release by the Directorate of Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, was sanctioned by the military High Command.



Meanwhile, a non-governmental organization, Peace Watch Ghana, which is dedicated to the fighting of crime and promotion of safety and security in the country, also urged officers of the Ghana Police Service to support the IGP to deliver more on his mandate.



Its Chief Executive Officer, Madam Diana Yonkopa Daniels, called on the officers to demonstrate selflessness to complement the vision the IGP has for the country.

