IGP mourns with family of murdered Police Officer

Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh during the visit

The Inspector-General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, has paid a visit to the family of Constable Emmanuel Osei of the National SWAT, who was murdered in cold blood by armed robbers who attacked a bullion van at James Town, Accra on Monday 14th June 2021.

He paid the visit with members of the Police Management Board. He pledged the Police Administration’s resolve to bring the perpetrators to book.



The Police Service used the occasion to introduce the appointed police-family liaison officer for arrangements towards the burial of the officer.



A Psychologist has also been assigned to them.



Suspected robbers on three motorbikes attacked a Man-Tran bullion van, used for the collection of daily sales from traders at Adedenkpo in Accra on Monday, June 14, 2021.

The robbers reportedly fired indiscriminately shot a policeman on escort duty and killed him, instantly.



A trader was also killed whereas, the driver sustained serious injuries.



The suspected robbers made away with the policeman’s weapon and also took a safe with an unspecified amount of money after breaking the padlock used to lock the rear of the bullion van.