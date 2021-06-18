IGP mourns with family of murdered Police Officer

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector-General of Police, Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has paid a visit to the family of Constable Emmanuel Osei of the National SWAT, who was murdered in cold blood by armed robbers who attacked a bullion van at James Town, Accra on Monday 14th June, 2021.

He paid the visit with members of the Police Management Board. He pledged the Police Administration’s resolve to bring the perpetrators to book.

The Police Service used the occasion to introduce the appointed police-family liaison officer for arrangements towards the burial of the officer. A psychologist has also been assigned to them.