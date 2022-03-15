IGP must call his men to order, the intimidation is too much - Suame heavy-duty vehicle drivers

Truck drivers at Suame have vowed to face unlawful police squarely in the absence of interventions

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Heavy-duty truck drivers in Suame who ply the Kumasi-Techiman highway are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to call his men at the MTTD department to order against their intense intimidations.



The drivers vehemently expressed to GhanaWeb that, there are too many police barricades on the highway which they as abiding citizens condone to all their instructions since they are working for their safety.



Unfortunately, the drivers levelled an allegation against the MTTD police on the Kumasi-Techiman highway that they have been extorting monies from them whether or not the documents of the vehicles are intact.



“The intimidation from the police at various checkpoints is too much. They sometimes perceive we are carrying stolen goods so they manoeuver their ways to make sure drivers commit themselves and through that, they take money from us,” a driver said.

The drivers appealed to the IGP to call his men to order since they cover a larger distance from Takoradi to Mali but the police intimidations and activities always delay the number of days to reach their destination.



The drivers indicated that should this form of intimidation persist, they would face the police on the highways, especially Techiman and Tamale squarely.



GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti Region is following the story on the wild allegations against the MTTD command at Suame and the updates from the police would be given to cherished readers.