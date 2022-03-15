0
Menu
News

IGP must call his men to order, the intimidation is too much - Suame heavy-duty vehicle drivers

Adomi Bridge, Heavy Trucks 1.png Truck drivers at Suame have vowed to face unlawful police squarely in the absence of interventions

Tue, 15 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Heavy-duty truck drivers in Suame who ply the Kumasi-Techiman highway are calling on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akufo-Dampare to call his men at the MTTD department to order against their intense intimidations.

The drivers vehemently expressed to GhanaWeb that, there are too many police barricades on the highway which they as abiding citizens condone to all their instructions since they are working for their safety.

Unfortunately, the drivers levelled an allegation against the MTTD police on the Kumasi-Techiman highway that they have been extorting monies from them whether or not the documents of the vehicles are intact.

“The intimidation from the police at various checkpoints is too much. They sometimes perceive we are carrying stolen goods so they manoeuver their ways to make sure drivers commit themselves and through that, they take money from us,” a driver said.

The drivers appealed to the IGP to call his men to order since they cover a larger distance from Takoradi to Mali but the police intimidations and activities always delay the number of days to reach their destination.

The drivers indicated that should this form of intimidation persist, they would face the police on the highways, especially Techiman and Tamale squarely.

GhanaWeb's correspondent in the Ashanti Region is following the story on the wild allegations against the MTTD command at Suame and the updates from the police would be given to cherished readers.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three times Mohammed Salisu has rejected Black Stars
Andre Ayew invited for Ghana games against Nigeria despite AFCON red card
Kwesi Nyantakyi to save Ghana against Nigeria petition?
We’ve not been informed about death of Corporal Stephen Nyame – Family alleges
Mzbel ‘mocks’ Afia Schwarzenegger with ‘dada damoase’ tag
Ursula Owusu questions Kofi Attor
E-Levy has acquired status of Jesus feeding 5,000 people with bread – Arthur K
'I'm no angel, stop seeing me as one - Duncan Williams
ASEPA boss calls on Auditor-General, PAC
Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Mzbel