IGP must release J. B. Danquah, Suale murder reports or face protests - Journalist

• The two murders are those of investigator Ahmed Suale and NPP MP J. B. Danquah



Reports from two high-profile murders are ready, a journalist with Accra-based Net2 TV has alleged. Kwaku Annan has thus tasked the Acting Inspector General of Police, to resist all pressures and release the said reports.



Failure to do so, a protest will be held to demand the release of reports into the deaths of an undercover investigator, Ahmed Hussein-Suale and Member of Parliament, J. B. Danquah Adu.



“We are breaking the news here, that sooner or later, the capital will be hit by a massive demonstration and it will hit all regional capitals in demand of the report.

“With or without police permits, we will hold the protest because it is long overdue,” Annan said on the September 27 edition of ‘The Seat Show,’ which he hosts.



He recounted how the owner of the TV station and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong had begged the IGP to do him a favour by releasing the reports into both deaths - Agyapong has been linked directly and remotely to the murders.



“We know you have the report and we know there is enormous pressure on you. Defy those hitches and let that report come out before we consider hitting your office with a protest,” Annan warned stressing that releasing the reports will bring peace and sanity into discussions around the deaths.



Ahmed Suale was murdered in early 2019 in a hit suspected to be connected with his work as an undercover investigator. Agyapong had published his photos and place of residence weeks to the incident that led to his death.



In the case of J.B Danquah Adu who was murdered in 2016 in his home, the accused has been remanded in prison custody for four years now without the trial showing signs of progress.