IGP must resign for failing in galamsey fight – Jantuah

IGP George Akuffo Dampare

Former Presidential staffer and political commentator Mr. P.V Jantuah Dadson is calling for the resignation of the Inspector General of the Police (IGP) Dr. George Akuffo Dampare for failing in the fight against illegal mining otherwise known as galamsey.

According to him, the Ghana Police Service is part of the government’s organization in the fight against galamsey after its officers were sent to various parts of the country to end the menace.



“On the issue of the galamsey fight, don’t you think it would be good for the IGP if he resigns from office?” Mr. PV Jantuah asked on Kumasi-based Angel FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.



Mr. PV Jantuah’s calls were in reaction to a viral video that saw an officer begging a civilian for his life in a galamsey community.



The Ghana Police Service in a statement revealed they arrested four members of the gang they accused of attacking the police but the suspects also claimed the uniformed officers were extorting money from galamsey sites in Axim, a community in the Western Region.



The police also claimed the men seen in the video were robbers.

However, the leader of the gang, Kwame Asare Ato who escaped the police arrest has denied the allegation saying they are not robbers as claimed by the state security.



He also revealed that his gang worked in the area with the District Police Command in extorting money from miners and went further to reveal that, the gun he used in his operation was given to him by the police CID in the district.



Meanwhile, Mr PV Jatuah Dadson insisted that the District Police Commander of Axim should be sanctioned.



“Where did the incident happen, Axim; the IGP together with the District Police Commander should have gone home by now. The two police officers sighted in the video should have also appeared in court by now,” he said.



Mr PV Jantuah also wondered how Kwame Asare Ato the gang leader was able to seize guns and other items from the police.

He noted that the police could not do anything to save themselves from being humiliated because of the intentions they had and the fact that they have already been compromised.



