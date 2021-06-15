IGP must retire for young officer to take over – Security Analyst

James Oppong-Boanuh, Inspector-General of Police

Security Analyst, Adam Bonaa has said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) James Oppong-Boanuh must proceed on retirement.



His call comes on the back of armed robbers killing a police officer, an eyewitness and injured a bullion van driver at Adedenkpo, a suburb of Jamestown in Accra on Monday.



Speaking on Joy News, Mr Bonaa said the police force needs a young and energetic IGP who can introduce innovative ways to fight crimes.

“I am putting the blame at the doorsteps of the Police IGP and I am advocating that he should go, he has reached retirement age, they have given him two extensions so he should go home for more enthusiastic, energised officers who are within the 60 years limit to take over and probably put a bit more enthusiasm into the Ghana Police.



“When was the last time we saw any serious reshuffle? Police operation reshuffle, commanders being moved left and right, nothing,” he added.



The country has recently recorded a surge in daylight robberies in the Greater Accra Region. On Wednesday, June 9, a man was shot in the stomach in a daylight robbery by two armed men. He was pronounced dead 24 hours after being treated at the 37 Military Hospital.



Two armed men that same day also broke into a forex bureau near Honeysuckle in Osu. They stormed the structure which happened to be across the Police National Headquarters and made away with an undisclosed amount of money.



Mr Bonaa blamed these incidences on the importation and manufacturing of illicit firearms in Ghana. He believes, if necessary actions are not put in place, criminals will make the country unstable.

Accusing State Security Officials of failing to rid the country of illegal possession of firearms, he said, “If they had attempted to collect data on illicit firearms, they would have realised that we have too many firearms, we got to suspend everything we are doing and go into town and retrieve these firearms.”



The Security Analyst further noted that crime patterns have changed,” from night robbery to daylight robbery and so it tells you that the modus operandi of these criminals involves tracking down their victims.”



He also urged the Ghana Police Service to utilise CCTV cameras mounted on the streets to fish out criminals in the country.