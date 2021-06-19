IGP must retire now – Professor Gyampo

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

• Professor Gyampo wants the IGP to vacate his role

• He believes his comment on the robbery at Jamestown was insensitive



• The IGP is under pressure to leave his position and make way for a new person



Professor Ransford Gyampo, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana has become the latest figure to join calls for the exit of James Oppong-Boanuh, the Inspector General of Police.



The IGP who was already under attack after recent robbery incidents, rocked the boat further when he gave a response which according to some persons smack of arrogance and insensitivity.



Professor Gyampo on Asaase Radio demanded the retirement of the IGP over the general security issues and the comment.

He posited that the continued stay of the IGP in office could prove costly as it affects morale among police personnel who might interpret his comment to be a justification of crime.



“I am asking the IGP to retire,” Gyampo said.



He added, “I think that we should begin to move away from the kind of things that we do that undermines institutional morale. The practice of allowing people to stay on when they’ve reached retiring age while you’ve others who can takeover is a disincentive to hard work.”



According to him, the state of insecurity in certain parts of the country could have been “deliberately orchestrated” by some of the officers “just to send a certain message.”



Gyampo in a different interview with Neat FM said the comment by IGP was unfortunate and an affirmation of his incompetence.

“It was needless for him to remind us that we are in Ghana and not in Heaven. This is not how you speak when consoling people who have lost their loved ones. At a time when a police officer has been killed and his family is [in] mourning, you go there to boost morale. He spoke well but the last bit was not good.



"When you are giving the job of IGP, you are entrusted with the responsibility to fight crime so if you tell us it is Heaven that there’s no crime and that there is a crime here, it’s a tacit admission of failure.



“It is insensitive to the emotions of the people he was aggrieving with. He didn’t speak well and it was not a politically smart language to have come from him. He didn’t speak well,” he said.