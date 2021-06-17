IGP must shake up police hierarchy – Titus-Glover

Former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover

The former Member of Parliament for Tema East Constituency in the Greater Accra Region, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has called for a shake-up in the police hierarchy.

He said the administration must embark on changes at the top to be able to fight the current crime situation in Ghana.



The recent robbery cases in the country have brought criticism on the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, who has said that “we are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less, have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven”.



Reacting to the development on Onua TV and Onua FM’s Maakye hosted by Captain Smart on Wednesday, Mr. Titus-Glover said “it’s not by magic that the police would see every crime. As much as the police are following and monitoring criminals, they are also running away so they [criminals] will be a step ahead”.



The former MP said, “we need to have some shake-up at the top of the police and this is not to disrespect the IGP. He is my brother but he needs to shake up the top police officers”.



Analyzing the issues, Mr. Titus-Glover said “every coach sits back and analyzes the game, makes sure tactically you manage that player who is worrying your team and tactically take him out”.



“He should look at what is going on because every leader wants results. We need people like Kofi Boakye and Dampare…we need them to change the crime situation”.

Personal experience



Sharing his experience on an armed robbery case against his wife, Mr. Titus-Glover revealed that “my wife was held hostage by armed robbers at the time she was then pregnant”.



“They wanted to rape her and one of them said she was pregnant so they left her but they took away all her clothes and jewels”.



Support the police



Mr. Titus-Glover called on the public and the government to support the police service to be able to fight crimes.



“We must support the security agencies with information. We should resource them. We should fund them but this does not mean we are in a state of insecurity. Crime is there and would be there.”