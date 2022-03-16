IGP must swiftly reshuffle police officers stationed more than 5-10 years at post - Police Informant

One suspect arrested in Ashalaja murder case

Informant blames police for some crimes



Informant unhappy with professionalism of some policemen



A police informant has called on the Inspector General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, to ensure that his men who are frequently reshuffled so as to defuse the tendencies of them becoming too familiar with the people.



He explained that it is such ruthless actions that will help the police live up to the professionalism they are expected to exude.



“In Ashala, constant killings and other mysterious happenings are on the rise. Place like Danchira and Prampram are the most affected, the government must provide security for the inhabitants. You will see two people sitting on a moving motorbike without registration numbers patrolling and committing crimes in these communities.

“And, there are some police officers at the Amasaman Police Divisional Headquarters who also shield these criminals in the area when crime issues pop up. I’m begging the Inspector General of Police to swiftly reshuffle and transfer those police officers stationed at certain places where the crime rate soars because when the police officers are re-posted, they do their work with diligence.



“A lot of officers at the Amasaman District and Police Divisional Headquarters need to be transferred,” he said.



The informant was speaking to GhanaWeb on the back of the recent killing of a 42-year-old man identified as Joshua Lartey, the Oshipi of Ashalaja at Achiman, near Amasaman on Sunday, March 6, 2022.



In a statement dated March 7, 2022, the Ghana Police Service said it had arrested one suspect, while pursuing five other suspects for the murder of the Oshipi of Ashalaja.



