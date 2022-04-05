IGP orders interdiction of armed police sergeant assaulting motorist in viral video

The man was captured in a viral video assaulting a motorist

It has emerged that the man who was captured in a viral video assaulting a motorist is a police sergeant with the Central Regional Police Command, an official statement has confirmed.

The Ghana Police Service will not give any further details of his identity but stated in a Facebook post that the officer has been interdicted “to make way for full investigation into the matter”.



“Investigation further indicates that the police sergeant lodged a complaint of assault against his assailants alleging that he was attacked by a group of persons, one of whom was wielding a cutlass”, the post indicated.



The security agency further stated that both parties are assisting police investigations adding: “Both the criminal investigation and the professional standards investigation will run concurrently.



The police however assured that justice will be served.









SOURCE: DAILY MAIL GH