IGP pledges constructive pathways in policing to make Service world class institution

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), has said the management would continue to chart constructive pathways towards making the service a world class institution in policing.

He said this would demand utmost change in attitude to work and service men becoming more professional in all outlook and spheres.



Dr Dampare said these during the tour of the Oti Region to familiarise with officers and service men and other major actors in the enclave.



He commended the officers for their dedication to work despite the challenges and vastness of the region.



He said the Police Council, management and other stakeholders, were working assiduously to lessen the challenges, confronting service delivery and urged servicemen to remain resolute.



He engaged mostly community stakeholders, traditional leaders, clergy and visited various Police stations to ascertain first-hand information and conditions under which officers and men undertake policing.



Nana Kwaku Beyinnor, chief of Dambai, who received the IGP warmly in his Palace, enumerated the challenges confronting the Regional, Divisions and District Commands, including inadequate logistics, bungalows and vehicles for urgent redress.

IGP responding assured Nana Beyinnor that the Police administration would do whatever it could within its powers to solve the challenges facing the Service.



He gave an assurance to the chiefs that the Police administration would work hard to increase staff strength and provide logistics needed for effective functioning of the Police in the region.



He met Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and boat operators’ association to interact with them and urged them to ply their endeavours within safe limits while not infringing on the laws of Ghana.



Dr Dampare was accompanied by DCOP Charles Dormanban, Oti Regional Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police John Nchor, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Command, and Assistant Superintendent of Police, Samuel Aboagye, Dambai District Police Command, among others.



He undertook night duties at Katanga and Tokuroano.



