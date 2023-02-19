IGP praises education minister for the reforms in the sector

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has described the ongoing education reforms in the country as apt and urged the government to continue with the transformation which stands the chance of moving the nation forward.

He also commended the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, for his innovation and the transformation he has brought into the sector towards making the country a citadel of science education in Africa.



The IGP made the observation on Tuesday when the Education Minister paid a courtesy call on the IGP in Accra.



The meeting was to help deepen the existing relationship between the Ghana Police Service (GPS) and the Education Ministry which have been collaborating on many issues in the past.



Dr Dampare called on the Education Ministry to help find a lasting solution to the violence and vandalism at the various universities in the country which affect the smooth operations of the institutions.



He again urged the Education Ministry to consider absorbing basic police schools for the GES to run to help promote effective teaching and learning in such schools.



The IGP appealed to the Education Minister to help establish a Model Police Senior High School at a strategic location in the country for the service.

“It is time for the nation’s education to consider security awareness as part of the curriculum right from basic to the tertiary level and I hope it shall help students and the citizens to let their security issues be a topmost priority in their daily activities," he said.



This, he said, would help the populace to be well informed and oriented on issues relating to security right from childhood till becoming an adult so that they would be able to protect themselves.



Dr Dampare pledged to continue collaborating with the Education Ministry in the provision of security at the campuses of the various educational institutions across the country to ensure peace for students.



Education Minister Dr Adutwum expressed gratitude to the Ghana Police Service for its support towards the development of education in the areas of protection of students and the supervision of various final examinations across the country.



He spent time enumerating the various interventions being rolled out by his Ministry toward the development of the country through education.



Dr Adutwum announced that the good relationship between his Ministry and the GPS would be strengthened to do more to help bring about the transformation of the country.