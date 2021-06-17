IGP's 'crime is everywhere except heaven' comment will embolden criminals - Adib Saani

Security analyst, Adib Sani

• The IGP says crime is everywhere even in developed countries

• He said this to hit back at critics calling for his resignation



• Security analyst said the IGP's comment will embolden criminals to act more



Security Analyst, Adib Saani, has said described the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh's comment that crime is everywhere except heaven as unfortunate.



He said the statement will rather embolden the criminals to carry out their operations more.



In an interview on Rainbow radio, the security analyst attributed the recent rise in daylight robberies to the numerous people registering guns.

"The irresponsible comments by the IGP will rather motivate criminals. It means that the criminals have an urge over law enforcement in the country. It also means that the law enforcement is helpless, don’t know what is going on or don’t know what to do. The population would feel that the Police are incompetent and so let us do it on our own. That is where you would see people acquiring illegal guns, instant justice,” he said.



The IGP when he visited the residence of the late Police Constable General, Emmanuel Osei, who was shot by some armed robbers on Monday, June 14, said despite the alarming rate of insecurity, Ghanaians should lower their expectations from the police because crime is experienced everywhere including developed countries so, the recent spate of crime is not peculiar to Ghana.



He stated that, “We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven.”



He however assured the bereaved family and the entire country that the culprits who committed the gruesome murder of Emmanuel Osei and Afua Badu will be captured to face the full rigours of the law.