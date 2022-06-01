IGP’s letter is a good historical document that others must take a cue from - Prof Kwesi Aning

Prof Kwesi Aning, Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research, KAIPTC

I’ll be interested to see where this goes British High Commission on Barker-Vormawor’s case

'Di wo fie asem' - IGP issues stern warning to British High Commissioner



IGP goes hard on British High Commission over comments about Oliver-Barker’s arrest



Director of the Faculty of Academic Affairs & Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Prof Kwesi Aning, has asked Ghanaians to take a cue from Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare with regards to the letter he wrote to the British High Commissioner.



He was also of the view that the document would serve as a good reference point subsequently considering its contents are concise.



He said the letter is, “a good historical document that others must take a cue from. “The IGP’s letter to the British High Commissioner was well done and straight to the point, raising his concerns about the way the police is handling a particular issue that tangentially also affects other issues,” myjoyonline.com quoted Kwesi Aning.





The Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, sent a four-page response to the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, over a tweet she made on May 17, 2022, expressing interest in the case of the arrest of Oliver Barker-Vormawor.



The convener of the #FixTheCountry movement had been arrested on the day in what the police said was due to traffic-related offences, when he was on his way to court for a case of treason felony he is standing trial for.



In her tweet, Harriet Thompson wrote, “Oliver Barker Vormawor, convener of #FixTheCountry movement, arrested again, I understand for a motoring offence on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…”



But in what seems like the longest reply ever penned down by the IGP on any matter since he took office, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare asked the British diplomat to stay within her means and not meddle in the internal matters of her host country.

“For the moment, we would recommend a Ghanaian saying that might guide you in your diplomatic engagements. The saying goes: ‘di wo fie asem’ – it means learn to keep within the limits of what concerns you,” the concluding parts of the statement signed by the IGP said.



Catch up on the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV here:



