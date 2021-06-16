IGP's 'no crime in heaven' comment is a manifestation of helplessness - Adib Saani

Adib Saani is a security analyst

• The IGP's comments that heaven is the only place without crime hasn't gone done well with everyone

• Security analyst, Adib Saani, is one of them, and he wants the IGP to rather think of measures to curtail the trend rather than fueling the public fears



• Calls have been made for the IGP to resign already



In the wake of public anxiety following the ghastly armed robbery on a bullion van that led to the killing of a police constable and another woman, Adib Saani, a security analyst, has expressed his disappointment in the IGP.



The Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh, had among other things said that apart from heaven, there is crime everywhere.



“We are doing what we can to protect the people of Ghana. There is no society in the world where there is no crime. Even in the USA, UK and Sweden, where they, more or less have everything, they still have crime. The only place that doesn’t have crime is heaven and we are not in heaven,” James Oppong-Boanuh said.



But, Adib believes these comments are only signs of helplessness, especially coming from the man at the top of the very institution clothed with the authority and mandate to protect the people.

"It's shocking that at a time many Ghanaians increasingly fear for their safety with some losing confidence in the police, the IGP whose responsibility it is to counter the threat would make those statements," he said in a statement made available to GhanaWeb.



Instead, he explained that the IGP should rather be thinking of devising ways of arresting this canker soon.



"I would have expected that he calls a crisis meeting and put in motion a comprehensive strategy to deal with the scourge of crime. Rather he is throwing and deflecting blame like it isn't his responsibility.



"Good leaders owe up and take responsibility for certain inefficiencies. It doesn't end there. They put in place appropriate mechanisms to deal with the situation at hand, not engage in blame game.



"Quite obviously, the IGP lacks the commitment and strategy to improve the situation, hence, must resign," he said.



Already, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has come under intense criticisms over growing insecurity in the country with a number of security analysts calling for his resignation.