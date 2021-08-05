IGP shakes up top police hierarchy; COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah transferred

COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is to head the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards, PIPS

The Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has rung the changes barely a week after assuming office, 3news.com can confirm.

According to high-placed sources, some 30 senior officers have been affected by the shake-up by Dr Akuffo Dampare.



The Director-General in charge of Welfare, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, for instance, has been moved to head the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau while the former Director-General of PIPS, COP Vincent Redeemer Dedjoe, has been moved to Special Duties.



COP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s position has been taken over by DCOP Habiba Twumasi Sarpong, who until this shake-up was the Commander of the Central Regional Police Command.

Former Accra Regional Commander COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno has been moved from Special Duties to Administration with COP Edward Tabiri moved to head ICT from Police Intelligence.



COP Frederick Adu Anim has been moved from the Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) to Human Resources.



The changes are said to take immediate effect.