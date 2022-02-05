IGP should promote Inspector who ‘disciplined’ STMA Mayor – Bridget Otoo

IGP George Akuffo Dampare and Bridget Otoo

Sekondi-Takoradi MCE charged for public misconduct

Police officer abused by MCE praised for his professionalism



Social media users call for IGP to promote the officer



The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) has been suspended by the government even as he faces criminal charges for multiple offences in a road traffic incident last Thursday, February 3, 2022.



The Western Regional Police Command confirmed the arrest of Abdul-Mumin Issah for among others, verbally assaulting a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.



He spent that night in Police custody and was put before a court with the following charges proffered against him; Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of the peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298, respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

The Command said, he has also been charged for dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.



Whereas most of the discussions around the issue have centred around the MCE’s conduct largely comprising condemnation, there are others who have celebrated the professional conduct of the Police Inspector involved.



For journalist Bridget Otoo, the Police administration must go a step further to promote the officer.



“The IGP should promote the police officer who arrested the Taadi MCE. MCE threatened to have him transferred as a punishment. This will give confidence to other officers.



“We should protect officers who do their job if we want to boost confidence in public. No bigmanism!” she posted on Twitter.

The tweet has received a lot of support from her followers. One of them from @zogbaa read: “Also, I really respect the office for defending the people who work where they threatened to transfer him to. He said "people live and work there" and I felt that.”



Another from @Kwamekkwah said: “I concur. The policeman did what a lot of his colleagues would have feared to do unless it was an order from above.”



For his part, @_hormelo submitted: “The police officer went about his duties diligently and he deserves to be commended but a promotion is a different conversation.”