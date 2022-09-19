1
IGP storms Wa over 'serial killings'

George Akuffo Dampare IGP12121 Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Dampare

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, will be in Wa, the capital of the Upper West Region, today, September 19, 2022, over recent 'serial killings'.

Residents of Wa have been living in fear for the past five months following the killing of private security guards.

In five months, ten lives have been lost in bizarre circumstances to 'serial killers' in the region.

Last Friday, some residents showed up in their numbers at the Technical Institute to protest the security situation in Wa.

Out of the ten people that have lost their lives, only three bodies have been found.

On Monday, the police released a statement assuring the residents they are working hard to bring the perpetrators to book.

"The police continue to maintain law, order and security in the Wa municipality and surrounding communities," the police said in a statement on Monday (September 19 2022).

"We wish to assure residents of the Wa municipality and its environs that the special intelligence and investigation teams will continue to work around the clock with assistance from the affected communities to bring the perpetrators to face justice. Operations and combat teams have also saturated the area to ensure the safety and security at all," the statement added.

