IGP struggling because he inherited a mess – Former Police Detective

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

A former Police Detective, Samuel Nana Appiah Owusu claims the Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh has not excelled in office because he’s had to deal with a messy situation he inherited upon assuming office.

Following the killing of a policeman escorting a bullion van at James Town by armed robbers on Monday and the increasing spate of crimes in the country, there have been calls on the IGP to retire.



Adam Bonaa a security analyst who has made such a call speaking on Top Story, Monday, said the failure of the police to curb the increasing robbery cases can be ascribed to the non-replacement of aged police officers with young and energetic ones who can introduce innovative ways to fight the ongoing menace.



“I am putting the blame at the doorsteps of the Police IGP and I am advocating that he should go, he has reached retirement age, they have given him two extensions so he should go home for more enthusiastic, energised officers who are within the 60 years limit to take over and probably put a bit more enthusiasm into the Ghana Police."



“When was the last time we saw any serious reshuffle? Police operation reshuffle, commanders being moved left and right, nothing,” he added.

But speaking on Kasapa FM/Agoo TV’s ‘Ghana Kasa’ show Thursday, Nana Appiah Owusu stated that IGP Oppong-Boanuh has not been able to deal with the stressful situation in the police service.



“I weep for IGP Oppong-Boanuh because the man is struggling to keep the affairs of the Police because he inherited a very stressful administration. Somebody was there and he caused a mess and he left and Mr Oppong-Boanuh was appointed to inherit it.”



Why is it that an administration like the Police Service will award a contract to supply uniforms, boots, etcetera and there are problems? It had to take the Central government to cancel it and make sure a new process has commenced to salvage the situation when there’s a Police Council. So these are some of the very stressful situations which trouble Mr Oppong-Boanuh.”



Meanwhile, he said considering the insecurity situation in the country, Ghana needs someone who’s radical, adding “if I’m to recommend for the President in appointing a new IGP, I will settle on COP Nathan Kofi Boakye to do a good job.”