IGP suppressed the spirit of prophets - Salifu Amoako

Dampare put a limit on our gift - Man of God

Embargo on us against the prophetic ministry, Salifu Amoako to police service



IGP can't stop us from prophesying, Salifu Amoako



On December 27, 2021, the Ghana Police Service urged churches to be measured in the communication of prophecies that could spark panic and controversy in the country.



The police in a statement said such prophecies [death, accident, and so on] were offensive to the law and offenders will be held liable.



This announcement from the police service was met with mixed reactions from some religious leaders and Ghanaians.



Reacting to this, the founder of Alive Chapel International, Salifu Amoako, said the directive from the police service dampened the spirits of prophets on new year's eve.

He furthered that many prophets couldn't express themselves freely as they should on December 31, 2021.



"To us, it’s not a good thing because he has suppressed the spirit of the prophets. He didn’t allow them…he didn’t give them the free range to operate the way God wanted them to. He has put a limit on the gift.



"I’m sure many prophets couldn’t operate fully because of this embargo put on the prophet so I don’t think it is a good thing they did against the prophetic ministry," he added.



Salifu Amoako said this during the 31st watch night service in Accra.



He also noted that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare, is not God, therefore, cannot stop the operations of God in any way.



