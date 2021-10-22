3
Menu
News

IGP tops trends on Twitter

IGP Dampare.png Inspector-General of Police(IGP), George Dampare

Fri, 22 Oct 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Twitter fans commend IGP for arrest of Shatta wale, others

Shatta Wale and three accomplishes remanded for one week

• Citizens optimistic sanity will prevail because of new IGP

The Inspector-General of Police(IGP), George Akuffo Dampare is currently number one on Twitter trends after the arrest of some individuals including Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Funny Face and Medikal.

Funny Face was arrested for threatening to kill some individuals including his children and referred for psychiatric examination while Shatta Wale and 3 others were remanded into prison for a week with charges of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Musician Medikal was also arrested after brandishing a gun in a video on social media.

Twitter users have applauded the IGP for the bold steps taken so far, other have also called on him to arrest some individuals who have gone against the laws through their utterances and conducts, before his assumption of office.

Some of these tweeps also cautioned individuals and celebrities against taking the laws into their hands as this current IGP will not spare them for such actions.

“The IGP no ankasa he go be wild man paaa... Charley he open ein mouth p3, Down pointing backhand index” MannyFrimps posted

“The IGP George Akkufo Dampare strong and fearless since assuming office. But I’m worried about one particular attitude which is more like a culture in Ghana in which we parade respected persons in the society to plead for victims for wrong doing. That attitude must stop.” Another person said

“Looks like The IGP wants to show our Ghanaian celebrities they are not above the Law ???????? “Ohemaa yaa added

Here are some of the tweets:









Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Related Articles: