IGP visits Nkoranza days after violent clashes

FTm65hOXEAAv7uD IGP In Nkoranza The IGP interacted with the people when he got to Nkoranza - Photo: Nkoranza

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Family of late Albert Donkor accuse police of telling lies

One dead in Nkoranza, following violent clashes

Dampare interacts with chiefs

The Inspector-General of Police, COP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has visited Nkoranza, over a week after violent clashes occurred in the town.

Reports of Nkoranza flooded news timelines after the youth of the town clashed with the police over the killing of one of them, Albert Donkor.

The violent clashes that followed led to the death of one person, with six others injured.

In photos shared by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Twitter, it showed the IGP, in the company of other senior officers, at Nkoranza.

The team were also seen interacting with some of the residents and leaders of the community.

“Dr George Akuffo Dampare, Inspector-General of Police has visited Nkoranza and parts of the Bono East Region following attacks on the Divisional and District Police Headquarters.

"The visit is aimed at interacting with personnel, chiefs and some community members. He will also inspect damages caused with the view of finding lasting solution, promoting peace, maintaining law and order, and making efforts to cement public trust,” the caption to the images read.

The 27-year-old Albert Donkor, a footballer and digital television installer, died under mysterious circumstances in Nkoranza.

The late Donkor is said to have been picked up from his Nkoranza South home by armed officers at 2:00am on April 24, 2022, in an unregistered vehicle on an anti-armed robbery operation.

Police sources reportedly told the family that Albert Donkor was hit by a bullet by a supposed member of an armed robbery gang when the victim was leading them to other accomplices.

But the family accuses the police of masterminding the killing of an innocent man, adding that Albert may have been targeted after he chanced on a robbery operation involving some police officers.

