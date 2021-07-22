IGPs must get fixed term to serve professionally – Ofosu Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has suggested that the appointment of Police chiefs be done in a way that they can act professionally at a times.

The former Local Government Minister who made this statement on XYZ Tonight on TV XYZ also advised that a tenure of office be well defined for every Commissioner of Police who will be appointed into the office of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).



To him, when that is done occupants of the cop high office would discharge their duties in the interest of the state and not to please their appointing authorities.



“I propose that appointment of the IGP should be based on fixed tenure to promote professional integrity,” Ampofo told host Prince Minkah.



His comment was in relation to the appointment of new IGP, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare.



He was hopeful Dampare would not been seen as an appendage of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Most Ghanaians believe his predecessor, James Oppong Boanuh, who is due retirement after leaving office on August 1, 2021, was quite manipulated by the NPP.



“It is good that this new IGP is young. With his age, I think he will challenge himself,” Ampofo added and acknowledged he has seen some professional police officers speak highly of Dampare.



Who is Dampare?



Dampare has served in the Ghana Police Service for close to 30 years



He joined the service as a Constable and has risen to the highest rank of Commissioner of Police, becoming one of the youngest Police Officers to have attained this in recent years.

The 51 year old has served in many leadership capacities in the Service including; Director-General (Finance), Director-General (Welfare), and Director- General (ICT).



He was also the Commandant of the Police Command and Staff College, and Accra Region Police Commander.



Until his appointment, COP Dr George Akuffo Dampare, like COP Kofi Boakye had been tipped among the most qualified to take over the highest position in the Ghana Police Service.