IJM charges stakeholders to join forces against Human Trafficking

The IJM workshop on human trafficking was held in the Volta Regional capital Ho

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

International Justice Mission (IJM) a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) working against Human Trafficking, especially trafficking of Children on the Volta lake has organised a sensitization workshop for District Police Commanders and other stakeholders in the Volta region on how to eliminate Human Trafficking in the region and Ghana at large.

The event organised in the Volta regional capital, Ho on Friday, 10 November 2021 was attended by the various District Police Commanders, Social Welfare and Attorney General Office officials.



In a presentation on the overview of IJM's activities in Ghana, Mr. Prosper Adogley noted that, in an operational assessment conducted on some 982 boats working on the Volta Lake in 2013, over 771 children were recorded working with their various masters on the said boats.



He mentioned that, out of the 771 children, 444 of them, representing 57.6% were trafficked and were all between the ages of zero to six years. He noted that in 2015 similar survey was conducted and a huge number of female children that were trafficked were been abused on several grounds including sexual harassment, hence the idea for IJM to operate in Ghana.



Giving remarks at the event, Senior State Attorney, Moses Ayime Asampoa of the Volta Regional Attorney General Office recommended IJM for their fight against the menace.



He noted that, over the years, advocacy against Human Trafficking in the region has helped in reducing cases by the supports of IJM, adding that, Police in the region must always endeavour to liaise with the AG's office on how to handle and prosecute perpetrators.



On the side of the Police, Deputy Volta Regional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Andrews Boadu Akuma said it is sad to note that, Ghana has become a "source" of Human Trafficking and most victims on the Volta lake are boys.

He noted that, Police in the region are joining all forces together against Human Trafficking but "lack of logistics" to enable smooth operation has since been a challenge. The ACP, however, called for a collaborative work between the various stakeholders.



Country Director of IJM, Tyler Kamp in an interview with the media after the event noted that, IJM recently "completed seven weeks training with marine Police on the lake Volta, we trained them on how to investigate human trafficking cases, how to identify them and bring perpetrators to justice."



He hinted that " Our goal is to start a pilot program in the middle of January to the end of January 2022" and in the project, the Police will use two equipped boats on the lake to identify trafficked children, rescue them and arrest and prosecute the perpetrators.



Tyler Kamp said, IJM is ready to work with Ghanaian stakeholders to eliminate Human Trafficking in the country and charged everyone to play their roles effectively.



At the workshop, the attendees were educated on the background of Human Trafficking enforcement in Ghana, Review of Human Trafficking Law, Trauma-Informed Care and Multidisciplinary Approach.