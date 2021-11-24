IMANI’s Kofi Bentil hails Rawlings for fighting corruption with more conviction

Kofi Bentil

Kofi Bentil says Rawlings for corruption with conviction

He said successive regimes dealt with the canker but Rawlings supersedes all



He spoke at an event in Accra



Kofi Bentil, Vice President of IMANI Africa, has said the late Jerry John Rawlings fought corruption with the greatest sense of conviction compared to all other presidents.



According to him with the manner successive regimes have dealt with the canker, President JJ Rawlings’ conviction in dealing with corruption supersedes all the others.



“I think in the history of this country, one of the leaders who we generally agree, not everybody, we will generally agree has fought corruption most viscerally is President Rawlings. And he’s the longest-reigning leader we had in this country; and I think that generally, he was genuine in terms of trying to fight against corruption,” Bentil remarked while during a discussion of a report on the risk of corruption to entrepreneurs and businesses in Ghana at the Alisa Hotel on Tuesday.