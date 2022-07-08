3
IMF Bailout: MDA financial irregularities have increased from GH¢12b to GH¢17b – Ablakwa alleges

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Sam Okudzeto Ablakwa1123112 Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Alleged details of 2021 Auditor General report leaked

No amount of IMF bailout can save us if corruption persists, MP

Ghana goes to the IMF

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has alleged that financial infractions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have increased from the GH¢ 12.8 billion recorded in 2020 to over GH¢ 17 billion in 2021.

According to the MP, the increase in financial infractions, which he asserts is stated in the 2021 Auditor General’s report, shows that the government going to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout will not resolve the main challenge of the country – corruption.

“Even as the Akufo-Addo government commences IMF bailout negotiations, the tragic irony is that corruption is now totally out of control.

“The latest 2021 Auditor General's report makes for grim reading. It indicates that financial irregularities have worsened from the GH¢12.8billion recorded in 2020 to a gut-wrenching GH¢17.4billion,” he stated.

“Instead of stopping the massive haemorrhage so we can improve our economic conditions in this period of excruciating cost of living crisis, officials have disingenuously managed to create more loopholes by some additional GH¢5billion in a free-for-all plundering,” portions of a tweet shared by the MP on July 8, 2022, read.

He said that the 2021 audit report found infractions worth over GH¢ 221 million in the finances of the Electricity Company of Ghana alone.

He added that if the government fails to take pragmatic measures to resolve the menace of corruption in the country, no amount of IMF bailout will save the country.

View the MP’s tweet plus excerpts of the alleged audit report below:



IB/WA
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
