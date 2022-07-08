IMF Bailout: Tone down on over-ambitious manifestoes – Financial Analyst

Julius Gyimah

Financial analyst and Tax expert, Julius Gyimah, has advised political parties in Ghana to be cautious of what he describes as over-ambitious manifestoes to enable the country to sustain its economy after a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The Akufo-Addo-led administration has called for financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to deal with Ghana’s economic crisis despite having pledged to succeed without the help from IMF.



However, according to Mr. Gyimah Ghana’s record 17th bailout is a result of the inability of political parties to assess the strength of the country’s fiscal revenue in order to fund its respective policies and developmental programmes.



In an interview on eTV Ghana’s “Fact Sheet” with SefahDanquah, the financial analyst opined that the solutions to improve the country’s economy and revenue flow are mostly provided in the manifestoes from political parties during campaign elections.

“It’s basically obvious that government is broke and if we look at from our 2021-2022 budget there wasn’t enough fiscal space for government to spend. The solutions are in our budget and our manifestos that is the political parties but how do you then come to power and look at the revenue or income available to government whether it correspond to some of the programs and policies that you plan in your manifestos,” he noted.



“Before you’re given the opportunity to come into government then you now look at the actual revenue you have as a state. Will it help you to be able to execute that your plans and programs in your manifesto? No so when that happens then automatically and right away government has to look for other revenue measures,” he advised.



Julius Gyimah furthered, “Certainly they have been over ambitious over the years. Some of the programs are fantastic but as a state we don’t have that much money to fund them so government have to sought to other measures.”