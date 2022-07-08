IMF: CPP demand immediate resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com
The Convention People’s Party, CPP, has joined calls for the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to resign following Ghana’s return to the International Monetary Fund for a programme.
According to the Party, Mr Ofori-Atta failed to save the face of the president and the country after consistently rejecting calls to go to the IMF for support.
Speaking on news and current affairs programme ‘Behind the News’ on UNIIQ FM, Chairperson of CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankuma said the government should rather focus on agriculture to save the country’s ailing economy.
She however called for the immediate resignation of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.
