IMF Programme: 'We goofed' for insisting we didn't need it - Yaw Adomako Baafi

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi, has admitted that his party was wrong to criticize the Mahama-led administration for seeking financial assistance from the International Monetary fund (IMF).

“That was our (NPP) mistake, we goofed,” he said.

According to him, any government’s decision to seek assistance from the fund is “justifiable” and must not be slammed for political reasons.

“Other well-developing countries are running to the IMF, so it’s not wrong for Ghana to do the same in these hard times and economic crisis,” he told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie'.

However, the government of Ghana's negotiators and officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have commenced negotiations on how to rescue the economy immediately as debt sustainability has become difficult.

