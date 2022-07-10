IMF bailout: Our economic crisis is due to our lifestyle not only Covid, Russia-Ukraine war – Sefa Kayi to NPP

The ruling government has blamed the nation's economic crisis leading to an IMF bailout on the coronavirus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Critics of the ruling administration including the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have insisted that "mismanagement" is part of the reason for Ghana's economic downturn.



However, government communicators have continuously blamed it on these two factors; COVID/RUSSIA-UKRAINE, insisting that the economy was fine until 'we were hit'.



Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, George Mireku Duker during a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' also linked the economic meltdown to the Russia-Ukraine war.



However, renowned Journalist, Kwami Sefa Kayi insists that is not the only reason.



"Why can't we accept that whether it was Russia-Ukraine, Covid, Balance of payment support, our economic crisis is also due to our actions or lifestyle, and that has led us to IMF? Is that not the bottom line? because that is not the only reason," he said.

Bombs hitting our pocket



It may be recalled that presenting the State of the Nation Address on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, President Akufo-Addo bemoaned the adverse effect of the Russia-Ukraine war on the country.



According to him, “the bombs might be dropping on cities half a world away, but they are hitting our pockets here in Ghana.”



Listen to him in the video below:



