IMF bailout: Requesting $2b from IMF an insult to Ghana Beyond Aid agenda - OccupyGhana

President Akufo-Addo

'Ghana’s current trip to IMF a crying shame' – OccupyGhana

Ghana has lost over GH¢ 47 billion to corruption from 2016 to 2020



Ghana goes to IMF



Pressure group, OccupyGhana has bemoaned the decision of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to return the country to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.



The group indicated that going to the IMF for a meagre $2 billion is a shame and will solve nothing since the main issue affecting the development of the country is corruption which successive governments have failed to address.



In a statement issued on Friday, July 8, 2022, OccupyGhana suggested that the $2 billion bailout the government is seeking is even likely to go into the pocket of private individuals since corruption in Ghana is so pervasive.



“That is why this return to the IMF for a ‘paltry’ $2B leaves a bitter taste in our mouths. We would not be submitting ourselves to this forced and humiliating ‘Ghana [is not yet] beyond aid’ position if we had prevented the losses and thefts in the first place. In the second place, we would not be here if we had taken the simple steps of recovering the monies lost and stolen.

“How credible is this return to the IMF, when the monies we seek, sit comfortably in the bank accounts and pockets of those who caused us to lose the monies or who stole our monies?” portions of the statement issued by the group read.



The group further stated that the country will not be needing an IMF bailout since the $ 2 billion it is seeking to get is way below the over GH¢ 47 billion the Auditor General’s report indicated has been lost to corruption between 2016 and 2020.



OccupyGhana added that to stem corruption in the country, the Auditor-General and the Attorney-General must prosecute all public officials fingered in acts of corruption.



