IMF bailout: Time to evaluate feasibility of Free SHS, other flagship programmes – NPP MP

IMF team concludes visit to Ghana

Member of Parliament for Afigya Kwabre North, Collins Adomako-Mensah, has indicated that the country’s resort to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for support presents a suitable time for the government to relook at the free SHS and other flagship programmes.



In his view, the country ought to evaluate its revenue inflows against its expenditures and justify whether or not they are sustainable in the face of an economic crisis.



Speaking on Metro TV’s ‘Good Morning Ghana’, Mr. Adomako-Mensah said that although he supports the free SHS programme, the current times will require IMF to take a second look at all government flagship programmes.

“... the IMF programme presents an opportune time for us to have an open discussion about feasibility [of the free SHS] and I’m sure because the IMF programme is essential to bring you back to your budget ie your revenues against your expenditure. The IMF will be looking at all these big ticket expenditures in your books and there will be a discussion on whether this programme should be continued or looked at in a certain way,” he explained.



“The IMF programme is an opportune time for us to look into details of all these flagship programmes and fine-tune it,” Mr. Adomako-Mensah reiterated.



The government on July 1 made a U-turn and initiated contacts with IMF on the orders of President Akufo-Addo to Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.



Consequently, the IMF arrived in Ghana from July 6-13 to begin initial discussions on the programme government intends to subscribe to.



The team has concluded its visit and has recommitted to helping the country to restore macroeconomic stability, safeguard debt sustainability, promote inclusive and sustainable growth, and address the impact of the war in Ukraine and the lingering pandemic.

