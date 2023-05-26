IMF deal won’t reduce the price of kenkey – Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Ace journalist and Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said the $3 Billion deal Ghana has sought from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will not benefit Ghanaians.

According to him, the deal was well-designed to benefit European financial institutions and it was not intended to help reduce the high prices of foodstuff sold on the Ghanaian market.



“Is this IMF deal, intended to reduce the price of kenkey or stabilize the price of kenkey? No. This IMF deal is intended to create more employment for our people. What does this IMF deal intend to do in terms of the things we complain about? Kwesi Pratt quizzed on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana.



He further noted that the deal which has frozen employment in the public cannot create jobs for the people of Ghana mostly the youth.

“The prime focus is that we should pay our loans to Western financial institutions and that is why they’ve imposed all these draconian measures on us to worsen the plight of the Ghanaian people”, he added.



Mr Kwesi Pratt on the show, however, advised Ghanaians to stop listening to the top management of the IMF because they have nothing good for the country.



“You come to tell us that by 2027 Ghana will be a paradise, you think we are children? I stopped listening to these people a long time ago” he said.