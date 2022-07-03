IMF intervention will help us improve the economy quicker - John Kumah

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu

The Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah has reiterated that the government’s resort to finding solace with the International Monetary Fund(IMF) will serve as a swift intervention for the country.

He explained that an IMF programme will help the country to come out from the economic challenges faster.



Mr Kumah made the statement on TV3 monitored by Angelonline.com.gh after President Akufo-Addo on Friday, July 1, 2022, asked Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to engage the IMF for Fund.



The Minister noted that government hopes that the programme will benefit the country economically.



“Our objective as government is to restore confidence in the economy and rebound it from the difficulty, from the challenges, not only in Ghana but almost all economies around the world.

“We believe that where we stand now, an IMF intervention will help us come out quicker than we could. We hope that it will benefit the country” he explained.



The development comes in when Ghanaians had believed the government’s chances of going to the IMF were a thing of the past after implementing the Electronic Transaction Levy.



The E-levy taxes according to the government was aimed at supporting the economic hardship facing the country.