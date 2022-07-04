14
IMF team to arrive in Ghana on Wednesday for bailout talks

IMF LOGO 4 The IMF team will consist of senior and local officials

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana seeks IMF bailout

IMF officials to hold one-week-long negotiations with Ghana's government

Government under intense criticism for U-turn on IMF bailout

Representatives of the International Monetary Fund will arrive in Ghana on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, for negotiations with the government of Ghana.

The purpose of the officials' one-week visit is to open discussions between Ghana's government and the IMF about a bailout that the Akufo-Addo administration is requesting from the organization.

The IMF team, consisting of senior officials and local staff, will hold meetings with the Ministry of Finance, the Economic Management Team, and the Presidency.

Details of Ghana’s 17th IMF bailout programme will be announced at the end of the one-week negotiations.

The government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Information, on Friday, June 1, 2022, announced a decision to seek a bailout from the IMF to mitigate current economic challenges facing the country.

The decision by the government has been cited by some critics as a U-turn in the government’s earlier position against a possible bailout.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
