IMF will stop Akufo-Addo from renting luxurious private jets – Fred Ahenkwah

The member of parliament (MP) for Jaman North, Hon. Frederick Ahenkwah, has said he is excited about the decision of the Akufo-Addo government ton seek financial assistance from the International Monetary fund (IMF).

Speaking on Inside Politics on Power 97.9 FM Tuesday, the legislator observed that fiscal discipline and accountability had been missing in the administration of the governing NPP, the more reason it has to be taught prudent ways of managing the country’s economy.



To him, the loans the government, led by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, secured were used on unnecessary ventures that did not benefit the average Ghanaian, thereby resulting in the economic nose dive the country is witnessing.



The government of Ghana negotiators and officials of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have commenced negotiations on how to rescue the economy immediately as debt sustainability has become difficult.

Reacting to the development, Ahenkwah said at least the negotiations will stop the president from renting expensive jets for his travels.



“I’m happy Government is seeking for IMF bailout because Akufo-Addo will be stopped from renting luxurious private jets which costs us millions of cedis,” he told host Mugabe. “They are bringing restrictions and fiscal discipline.”



