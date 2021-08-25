IOC President Thomas Bach back in Tokyo for start of Paralympics

IOC President Thomas Bach

Source: GNA

IOC President Thomas Bach has returned to Tokyo for the start of Paralympics on Tuesday.

Bach, 67, arrived in Tokyo on Monday ahead of Tuesday evening's opening ceremony, the organizers said.



Bach was previously in Tokyo for the Olympic Games.



He was criticized shortly before his departure when he was seen on Tokyo's Ginza luxury shopping street earlier this month after the Games ended.

There is a coronavirus state of emergency in effect in Tokyo and citizens are encouraged to stay at home.



According to Japanese media, the IOC president did not need to be quarantined when he re-entered Japan for the opening of the Paralympics.



The government made an exception for him on the condition that Bach limit his movements to certain places and events such as the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium and his hotel, according to Japanese television reports.