IPAC meetings not for ‘spiritualists’ – EC rubbishes Asiedu Nketiah’s Claims

Jean Adukwei Mensa, Chairperson of the EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) has denied ever involving spiritualists in their Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) Meeting.

The commission in a statement sighted by Peacefmonline.com said reports circulating that its chairperson brought in some spiritualists to “cast out demons” at an IPAC meeting are completely false.



“For the information of the General Public, this is untrue. It never occurred,” portions of the statement read.



NDC’s General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah is reported to have made the claim after their recent IPAC Meeting.



General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is said to made the allegation in a recent media interview.



According to him, the Jean Mensa-led EC during a meeting with some political parties engaged in some mysterious moves including spiritual prayers to tame suspected demons at the meeting.

Mr Nketia, who has represented the party at IPAC meetings, said the party subsequently decided to boycott the meetings.



Gauntlet Thrown



But the commission maintains that no point during an IPAC meeting were "spiritualists" contracted to engage in any form of purification rites and dared the NDC Chief Scribe to back his claims with any form of evidential proof.



“IPAC meetings are meant to discuss issues relating to Ghana’s Electoral System. This is exactly what occurs there.



"IPAC meetings are attended by Political Parties, Civil Society and Development Partners.....We state categorically that Mr Nketiah’s assertion is not true and we challenge him to prove it,” the statement noted.

Why The Boycott?



It would be recalled that the NDC, in April 2021, refused to attend an IPAC meeting scheduled to discuss some reforms in Ghana’s electoral process.



The meeting was aimed at giving the various political parties the opportunity to review the December 7, 2020, general elections.



The party, in a statement to justify its actions, said it was protesting the supposed bias displayed by the Electoral Commission during the polls.