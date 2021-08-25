IPAC should be backed by legislation – NDC

File photo of IPAC in session

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) to be backed by legislation.

According to the main opposition NDC, the composition and functions of IPAC should be clearly spelt out in the proposed legislation.



This was highlighted as part of an ongoing electoral proposal by the NDC.



It also suggested that Ghana’s Electoral Commission(EC) be split into two separate and distinct bodies.



Addressing a Press conference, Nana Ato Dadzie, Chairman of the NDC Electoral Reform Committee said one of the two bodies of the proposed Electoral Commission (EC) will be in charge of regulating activities of the various political parties and the other will be strictly handling elections.



“In NDC’s third flagship recommendation, we propose that ultimately, the EC should be split into two separate and distinct bodies:



Office of the Regulator of Political Parties (ORPP) responsible for the registration and regulation of political parties;

An Electoral Commission (EC) responsible for the conduct of Presidential, Parliamentary, District Assembly and Unit Committee and other public elections and referenda.”



The NDC has proposed 34 recommendations to help reform Ghana’s electoral system.



Mr. Ato Dadzie used the opportunity to update the media on the status of the proposals.



He said so far his committee has met over ten groups and institutions to brief them on the proposals and also solicit for their input.



Some of the groups the party met included Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Organized Labour other than the TUC, Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Diplomatic Community (US Embassy/UK High Commission/Canadian High Commission), the Diplomatic Community (EU Delegation and Member States), Christian Leaders, Muslim leaders among others.