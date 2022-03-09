IWD: Clock on women’s rights must move forward - WOMEC

Dr. Charity Binka, Executive Director of WOMEC

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Women, Media and Change (WOMEC) is calling for measures to be introduced to protect girls and provide them quality education.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of WOMEC, Dr. Charity Binka said there is need for intense advocacy on gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls.



"International Women’s Day should not be celebrated as business as usual but a joint force to push Gender Equality for a sustainable tomorrow. The clock on women’s rights must move forward,” she noted.



The 2022 International Women’s Day is under the theme, Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow.



The campaign theme is, #BreakTheBias.



WOMEC has a sub-theme, “Empowering the Girl Child: A necessary tool for closing the Gender Gap”. The question is it possible to achieve gender equality today? Can we break the bias in our time?

Although these are herculean, WOMEC believes there should be a way out.



"Government needs to introduce economic measures to support women’s businesses and ensure that they have equal access to finance and resources”.



The statement said to accelerate growth, Ghana must take steps to ensure that women and girls are put at the centre of planning and programming.



The Women, Media and Change (WOMEC) also asked the government to integrate gender perspectives into all national laws and policies.



Furthermore, WOMEC is also asking the Government to take immediate steps to expedite efforts towards the passage of the Affirmative Bill into law, which has been on the drawing board since 2011.