IWD: 'Did you rehearse' - Speaker teases female MPs discordant voices

World marks International Women’s Day on February 8

Female MPs mark International Women’s Day



Muntaka defends female MPs discordant voices



The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament could not hold back his laughter when female Members of Parliament sang their anthem to commemorate International Women’s Day in parliament



Reacting to the discordant voices from the MPs after they were granted permission to sing their anthem on the floor, Andrew Asiamah Amoako was compelled to ask the female MPs if they rehearsed ahead of the day.



“Honourable members, ladies did you rehearse?” he questioned the female MPs as they sang off-key.

Their anthem was however played on the floor of parliament as the female MPs mimed the song.



The male MPs were also heard supporting the women with their ‘base voices’ while they cheered them on.



The Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka said the female MPs will rehearse better for next year’s international women’s day celebration.



